Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 127,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

