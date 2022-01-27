Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 234,580 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the period. CI Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of CI Financial worth $75,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,591,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.