Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,180 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $54,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 74,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,202. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.