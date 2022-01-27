Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,344 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of BRP worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,041. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

