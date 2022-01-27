Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of SSR Mining worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

