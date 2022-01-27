Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418,780 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $52,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

