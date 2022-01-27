Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $131.52 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,680 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $131,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

