Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 519,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

