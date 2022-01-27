Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $30.33 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780,741 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises 0.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $84,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

