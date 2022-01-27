Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $36.82 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,870 shares during the quarter. TransAlta comprises approximately 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of TransAlta worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 2,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,305. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

