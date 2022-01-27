Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. 431,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

