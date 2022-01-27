Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.91. 101,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.