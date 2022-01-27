Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 536,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.