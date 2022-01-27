Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,910 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 41,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.