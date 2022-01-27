Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 496,067 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,067 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $60,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 458,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084,771. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

