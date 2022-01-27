Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $73,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.37.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $865.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,326.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

