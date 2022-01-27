Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 206,800 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pembina Pipeline worth $50,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,860,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,859,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.