Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,094,640 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,094,640 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises approximately 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 1.72% of Enerplus worth $44,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

ERF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 68,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.