Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 128,080 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,080 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.