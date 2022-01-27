Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 245,800 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,800 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Shaw Communications worth $51,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,749,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,727,000 after buying an additional 621,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,781,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,798,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,214,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after buying an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,098,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after buying an additional 89,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. 12,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

