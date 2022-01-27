Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,200 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortis worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 8,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.