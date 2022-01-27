Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 70,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 561,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,180,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

