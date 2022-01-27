Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 93.9% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.47. 59,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

