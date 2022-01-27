Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.40 million and the lowest is $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

