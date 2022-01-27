Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:INTEU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

