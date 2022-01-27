Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 9361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $5,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.