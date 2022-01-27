Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $201,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

