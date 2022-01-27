Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $70.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.76.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.