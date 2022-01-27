Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.