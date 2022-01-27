Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. Intel has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe FS acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,000. Ken Stern & Associates increased its position in Intel by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 23,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management increased its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 16,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loge Solutions acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Palo Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.