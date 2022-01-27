Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $44.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 3,985,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

