Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $50.00 by Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,569,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 341,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

