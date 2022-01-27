Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $64.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 3,985,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

