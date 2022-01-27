Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.51. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 1,401,252 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,596,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,010,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Intel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,154,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

