IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 3,125.0% in January

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 3,125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 174,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,289. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.23% and a negative return on equity of 383.72%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

