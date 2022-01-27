Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

