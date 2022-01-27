Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 676,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

