InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post sales of $101.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.18 million. InterDigital reported sales of $90.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

