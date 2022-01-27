International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.48. International Baler shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.