International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $579,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

