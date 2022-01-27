International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.91% of International Game Technology worth $264,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

