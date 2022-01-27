International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Stock Price Up 5%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 399 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

