International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $47.31

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $45.98. International Paper shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 31,570 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

