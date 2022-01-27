International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Shares Down 2.8%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

IPCFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.