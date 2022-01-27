International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.32

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.32 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 168.40 ($2.27). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 167.18 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,887,373 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.32.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.