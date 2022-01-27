Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 776,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

Shares of ISRG opened at $264.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

