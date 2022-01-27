Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 1,209.1% in January

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,209.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter.

PLW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 37,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $37.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

