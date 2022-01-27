Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

