Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 80.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

