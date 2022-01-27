Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

